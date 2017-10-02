Trump calls Las Vegas shooting ‘act of pure evil’

More Videos 0:46 Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia Pause 0:51 SCANA is more than just SCE&G 0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 0:54 After bowl win, 'all the arrows are pointing up' for Gamecocks 0:38 A look back at the Gamecocks win over Texas A&M 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 14:35 After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Monday, a day after 50 people were killed and 400 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas concert. He praised the speed of Las Vegas police and other first responders who responded to the scene and assured those who were now mourning friends and family "we are here for you." President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Monday, a day after 50 people were killed and 400 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas concert. He praised the speed of Las Vegas police and other first responders who responded to the scene and assured those who were now mourning friends and family "we are here for you." The White House

