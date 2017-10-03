Cross-dressing Bluffton husband to much younger wife: ‘Just get used to the idea’

A long-simmering disagreement over a husband’s cross dressing and online hookups almost caught fire Saturday at a University Park home in Bluffton.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the Bluffton Township Fire District were called to the home after a report of gasoline poured inside the home. When the deputy arrived around 4:15 p.m., a woman said she had been having marital problems for the last few years because of her husband’s “extramarital affairs with other men,” the report said. She also said he wanted to sell their home and she does not. The woman told deputies she arrived home from work to find her residence smelling of gasoline.
“She believed her husband poured gasoline inside the home and was going to attempt to burn it down,” a Sheriff’s Office report said.
The Bluffton Fire District was called in but a captain who inspected the residence found no evidence of gasoline.
When he went to the backyard, the deputy found a small, metal waste basket with a partially burned pair of pink womens’ panties inside. Next to the basket was a five gallon bucket. Both items smelled heavily of gasoline.
The woman’s husband told a deputy over the phone that he has been a cross dresser for several decades, and believes his wife “just needs to get used to the idea.” His wife, who he said is nearly 50 years his junior, gathered all of his bras and panties into a bucket, poured gasoline on them and was going to burn them in the back yard, the report said.
The man said he intervened before the clothes could be set aflame and attempted to wash the clothes while his wife was at work. He was afraid to dry the undergarments because they still smelled of gasoline before he went to a local motel in order to “give his wife time to cool down.”
The man’s wife admitted trying to burn the lingerie a week prior to calling the Sheriff’s Office.
“She stated that on the date of this incident, she took his undergarments again and placed them in the bucket. However, she only brought them into the back yard and did not pour any gasoline on them,” the report said. “She stated she wants her husband to stop cross dressing and she wants him to stop seeking and meeting with other men online.”
No charges were mentioned in the report. The deputy told the woman to contact the Sheriff’s Office if she needed further assistance.
