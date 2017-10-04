Forecasters are watching 2 areas of potential tropical development

An area of potential tropical development south of Florida has forecasters watching on Wednesday morning, but the chances of a tropical depression forming are slim, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A trough of low pressure over Cuba and the Straits of Florida is producing showers and thunderstorms across southern Florida, but the system is disorganized, the hurricane center’s early morning forecast says.
Significant development is not expected over the next 48 hours because of strong upper level winds, the forecast says. The current chance of development is 10 percent over the next five days.
The system will cause heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the next couple of days, the forecast says.
A second system being watched by the hurricane center is over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Chances of this system developing into a tropical depression are high — 70 percent over the next 48 hours and 80 percent over the next five days, according to the hurricane center.
Forecasters say that, regardless of development, that system is expected to bring heavy rains over portions of Central America in the next few days.
