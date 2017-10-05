Two Horry students threatened killing of two other students, police say

Why was there extra security at Loris Middle School Thursday?
Death threats, say police.
Officers were notified Wednesday that two 12-year-old white male students had made threats to kill two other white female students on Thursday, according to an Horry County police report.
The school posted on its Facebook page that the threat was made on social media, and that there would be an “elevated law enforcement presence” at the school Thursday.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the punishment for the students would not be released because it’s exempt from disclosure under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Investigations by the school district and Horry County police are still ongoing.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments