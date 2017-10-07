Cindy Crawford: Daughter's entry into modeling 'inevitable'

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, model Cindy Crawford, right, poses with her daughter Kaia Gerber for photographers upon arrival at a party for Omega in Paris. Crawford says it’s inevitable that her 16-year-old daughter has followed her famous mother into the world of international modeling. Kaia Gerber made her New York Fashion Week debut last month. In an interview with The Associated Press, Crawford say she’s more concerned with her daughter getting her driver’s license than becoming a model. Kamil Zihnioglu AP Photo