Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Laurie Strode in “Halloween.”
Want to be in the new ‘Halloween’ movie being filmed in S.C.? This could be your shot

By Lisa Wilson

October 10, 2017 7:43 AM

The end of October seems a perfect time to be filming the latest installment of “Halloween.”

Fourth Wall Films is looking for local extras for an “upcoming movie” being filmed in Charleston, according to an ad posted on www.filmsc.com and on Tona B. Dahlquist Casting on Facebook.

The movie’s title isn’t listed in the advertisement, but it’s been previously reported that “Halloween” would be filmed this fall in Charleston with stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer.

The original 1978 movie’s director, John Carpenter — who isn’t directing the sequel — told Stereogum that he had seen the script and that the new “Halloween” movie is an alternate reality that will pick up after the first film, pretending that none of the other films were made.

The movie’s release date is Oct. 19, 2018.

Here’s what you need to know about being an extra on the movie filming in Charleston, according to the ad:

▪  Filming will begin at the end of October and continue until the beginning of December.

▪  All ages, races and “types” are needed.

▪  In addition to general extras, casting needs actual EMTs or paramedics, nurses, mechanics, coroners, law enforcement officers, investigators and photographers. Include your work experience in your submission.

▪  Include two photos (one full-length and one head shot) taken within the last few weeks. Photos may be taken with a cellphone. No hats or sunglasses in the photo.

▪  Include your name (both child and parent’s name if the applicant is a minor), age, phone number, city and state of residence, height and weight, clothing sizes, description and location of tattoos.

▪  Some extras may be cast with their vehicle. Include the year, color, make and model of your vehicle in your application.

▪  Submissions should be sent by email to charlestonmovieextras@gmail.com. The heading should include your ethnicity, gender, age, city and state. This is the example given in the ad: Asian Male, 45, Charleston, SC.

