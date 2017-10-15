Ellianna reacts to her dad’s voice coming out of a toy bear.
Ellianna reacts to her dad’s voice coming out of a toy bear. Twitter screen shot.
Ellianna reacts to her dad’s voice coming out of a toy bear. Twitter screen shot.

Latest News

Daughter of SC soldier inspires tears with reaction to toy bear dressed like daddy

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 15, 2017 11:06 AM

The 5-year-old daughter of a soldier stationed at Fort Jackson Army installation in South Carolina has become an internet star, after a video was posted of her unguarded reaction to a custom-made stuffed bear.

Soldier David Villegas mailed the bear last week to his wife and daughter back home in San Antonio, Texas. The video of her opening the gift, tweeted out Oct. 11, shows his daughter Ellianna’ surprise when the bear is revealed to be wearing Army fatigues like her daddy.

But then it gets better.

“Hey, baby,” says the bear in her dad’s recorded voice, “daddy loves you and misses you so, so much and I can’t wait for you to be in my arms again. I love you very much.”

The girl’s eyes widen, she slaps her hands to her forehead in wonder, and her jaw drops: “Oh my...that’s daddy!” she yells, wrapping her arms around the bear. Then, mother and daughter share a hug.

It’s a video that has been retweeted 51,000 times and liked 114,000 times. Most claimed the clip made them cry.

“This old vet was in tears,” tweeted J.W. Hunter in response to the video.

“Twitter always reminding me that I'm a human being and that these videos are what life is about,” tweeted Brian L.

Vanessa Villegas said her husband was ordered to Fort Jackson, 85 miles southeast of Charlotte, for basic training in August, and the deployment has been hard on their daughter, reported media outlets. The specially made bear is known as a Build-A-Bear.

“We have no contact with him. Basically he’s gone for nine weeks and a couple of days,” Vanessa Villegas told TV station KSAT. “And after that, he has to go again for longer and so he won’t be back until April (2018)...It really meant a lot to give that (bear) to her so she can play it every time she misses him.”

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
A brawl broke out at a NC Chuck E. Cheese, and 4 people were arrested 0:25

A brawl broke out at a NC Chuck E. Cheese, and 4 people were arrested
Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

View More Video