Fight, Snapchat threat led to high school student’s arrest, cops say

A 16-year-old West Brunswick High School student is facing charges following a fight at school Thursday and a threat made on Snapchat, according to N.C. police officials.
The student was arrested in connection with simple affray and communicating threats, Emily Flax, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
He was in a fight that broke out at the school and also allegedly made a threat on Snapchat that read “[expletive] West” in a post that also displayed guns and coffins, an arrest warrant says.
“The threat was made in a manner and under circumstances which would cause a reasonable person to believe that the threat was likely to be carried out and the person threatened believed that the threat would be carried out,” the warrant states.
Comments