More Videos

Betty Who performs at SC Pride 1:00

Betty Who performs at SC Pride

Pause
North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 2:16

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery

Protesters greet Richard Spencer in Gainesville 0:45

Protesters greet Richard Spencer in Gainesville

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life 11:38

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life

'Everybody's history is important' says Confederate group at State Fair 1:17

'Everybody's history is important' says Confederate group at State Fair

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

You can eat anything at the SC State Fair 1:33

You can eat anything at the SC State Fair

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

  • Panthers Ron Rivera: 'Three plays cost us the game'

    Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera details the three plays that cost the team the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Panthers lost 17-3.

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera details the three plays that cost the team the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Panthers lost 17-3. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera details the three plays that cost the team the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Panthers lost 17-3. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Latest News

The Panthers are like a bad date, breaking our heart on weekends, say fans

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 23, 2017 7:01 AM

If you want to know what fans were thinking about the Carolina Panthers 17-3 loss Sunday to the Chicago Bears, check Twitter.

It was brutal...

The season is still young, though.

Here’s a sample of what fans were saying:

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Betty Who performs at SC Pride 1:00

Betty Who performs at SC Pride

Pause
North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery 2:16

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery

Protesters greet Richard Spencer in Gainesville 0:45

Protesters greet Richard Spencer in Gainesville

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life 11:38

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life

'Everybody's history is important' says Confederate group at State Fair 1:17

'Everybody's history is important' says Confederate group at State Fair

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

You can eat anything at the SC State Fair 1:33

You can eat anything at the SC State Fair

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

  • Betty Who performs at SC Pride

    Australian indie singer Betty Who performs at SC Pride on Oct. 21, 2017.

Betty Who performs at SC Pride

View More Video