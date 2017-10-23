Latest News

Man thought he won $1 million in NC lottery. Then he looked again. He won $2 million.

By Joe Marusak

October 23, 2017 9:07 PM

Michael McNair of Spencer thought he’d won a million bucks in the state lottery. He was so excited that he immediately called his mom with the good news.

“Oh wait,” he told her, according to N.C. lottery officials. “Hold on. I ‘Power Played.’ I actually won $2 million!”

McNair bought the Power Ball ticket at the J&K convenience store on Concord Mills Boulevard in Concord. He beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.

“I let the computer pick my numbers,” McNair told lottery officials after claiming his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. “I was at the right place at the right time.”

His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls to win $1 million. Because he added the Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

McNair’s $2 million prize was the only big win in the country in the Oct. 11 drawing, officials said.

After required state and federal withholdings, he took home $1.39 million.

He plans to build a custom home for his family. McNair has a wife and 9-year-old son. He also intends to buy a white BMW.

Joe Marusak:

