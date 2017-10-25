Former President George H.W. Bush, left, receives a tri-corner hat from actress Heather Lind, right, at a private screening of AMC's new series TURN on Saturday, March, 29, 2014 in Houston, Texas.
Former President George H.W. Bush, left, receives a tri-corner hat from actress Heather Lind, right, at a private screening of AMC's new series TURN on Saturday, March, 29, 2014 in Houston, Texas. Aaron M. Sprecher Invision for AMC/Associated Press
Former President George H.W. Bush, left, receives a tri-corner hat from actress Heather Lind, right, at a private screening of AMC's new series TURN on Saturday, March, 29, 2014 in Houston, Texas. Aaron M. Sprecher Invision for AMC/Associated Press

Latest News

George H.W. Bush told her a ‘dirty joke’ and touched her, actress says. He apologized

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 25, 2017 9:11 AM

Former President George H.W. Bush apologized Wednesday through a spokesman after being accused Tuesday of sexual assault by actress Heather Lind.

Lind stars in the AMC series “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” and said in a now-deleted Instagram post that the ex-president touched her when she met him during a 2014 photo session related to the show.

In the post, Lind claimed that Bush “touched me from behind” from his wheelchair and “told me a dirty joke.” She also claimed that Barbara Bush “rolled her eyes as if to say, ‘not again’” during the incident.

“President Bush would never —under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” Bush spokesman Jim McGrath told McClatchy in an emailed statement.

UK publication “The Daily Mail” published a screengrab of the Instagram post before it was taken down, and several other publications have published transcriptions of Lind’s deleted Instagram caption.

In her post, which accompanied a photo of former President Barack Obama shaking hands with Bush, Lind also said that a Bush security guard warned her not to stand next to Bush for the photo.

She concluded her Instagram post with the hashtag #metoo, which has been used to highlight experiences with sexual harassment and assault since the widespread publication of allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Rick Quinn, Jr. attacks Special Prosecutor David Pascoe as politically motivated 1:16

Rick Quinn, Jr. attacks Special Prosecutor David Pascoe as politically motivated

High-speed chase goes through SC cemetery 2:10

High-speed chase goes through SC cemetery

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

What Jake Bentley did on his weekend off 0:19

What Jake Bentley did on his weekend off

How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit 1:49

How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit

  • Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

    Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Pause
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Rick Quinn, Jr. attacks Special Prosecutor David Pascoe as politically motivated 1:16

Rick Quinn, Jr. attacks Special Prosecutor David Pascoe as politically motivated

High-speed chase goes through SC cemetery 2:10

High-speed chase goes through SC cemetery

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

What Jake Bentley did on his weekend off 0:19

What Jake Bentley did on his weekend off

How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit 1:49

How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit

  • Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

    This is Dean Otto in the emergency room after the 2016 crash; at that time, he was paralyzed from the waist down. He talks about what happened next.

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

View More Video