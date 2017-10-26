South Carolina is the 7th most ‘sexually diseased’ state in the nation

South Carolina is the seventh most “sexually diseased state” in the nation, according to recent information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“More than two million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the United States in 2016, the highest number ever,” a release from the CDC states.
BackgroundChecks.org compiled a nationwide ranking of states by the frequency of STD infection to show which areas pose the greatest risk.
The ranking was created by taking the CDC data on the rate of incidents per 100,000 residents for the two most common STDs — gonorrhea and chlamydia — and calculating a weighted average between the two.
For the Palmetto State, the chlamydia rate per 100,000 people is 575.5 and the gonorrhea rate per 100,000 people is 187.8, according to BackgroundChecks.org.
The top 10 most sexually diseased states all experienced an increase in the rate of gonorrhea per 100,000 residents, the report explained.
“Chlamydia rates also rose in most states, and remains the most common STD in the nation, which is often attributed to the fact that most people infected do not experience symptoms,” the report states.
The top 10 most sexually diseased states:
1. Alaska
2. Mississippi
3. Louisiana
4. Georgia
5. New Mexico
6. North Carolina
7. South Carolina
8. Arkansas
9. Delaware
10. Oklahoma
The top 10 least sexually diseased states:
1. Vermont
2. New Hampshire
3. West Virginia
4. Maine
5. Utah
6. Idaho
7. Wyoming
8. Connecticut
9. Massachusetts
10. New Jersey
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
