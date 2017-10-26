Courtesy of BackgroundChecks.org
Courtesy of BackgroundChecks.org

Latest News

South Carolina is the 7th most ‘sexually diseased’ state in the nation

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

October 26, 2017 11:56 AM

South Carolina is the seventh most “sexually diseased state” in the nation, according to recent information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“More than two million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the United States in 2016, the highest number ever,” a release from the CDC states.

BackgroundChecks.org compiled a nationwide ranking of states by the frequency of STD infection to show which areas pose the greatest risk.

The ranking was created by taking the CDC data on the rate of incidents per 100,000 residents for the two most common STDs — gonorrhea and chlamydia — and calculating a weighted average between the two.

For the Palmetto State, the chlamydia rate per 100,000 people is 575.5 and the gonorrhea rate per 100,000 people is 187.8, according to BackgroundChecks.org.

The top 10 most sexually diseased states all experienced an increase in the rate of gonorrhea per 100,000 residents, the report explained.

“Chlamydia rates also rose in most states, and remains the most common STD in the nation, which is often attributed to the fact that most people infected do not experience symptoms,” the report states.

The top 10 most sexually diseased states:

1. Alaska

2. Mississippi

3. Louisiana

4. Georgia

5. New Mexico

6. North Carolina

7. South Carolina

8. Arkansas

9. Delaware

10. Oklahoma

The top 10 least sexually diseased states:

1. Vermont

2. New Hampshire

3. West Virginia

4. Maine

5. Utah

6. Idaho

7. Wyoming

8. Connecticut

9. Massachusetts

10. New Jersey

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

    It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement
Two-headed sea turtles hatch in the Cayman Islands 0:16

Two-headed sea turtles hatch in the Cayman Islands
SC moped drivers are in for changes in 2018 0:41

SC moped drivers are in for changes in 2018

View More Video