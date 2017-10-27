A UNC Charlotte associate professor was arrested Thursday in connection to the online exchange of “illegal pornographic material,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.
A UNC Charlotte associate professor was arrested Thursday in connection to the online exchange of “illegal pornographic material,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
A UNC Charlotte associate professor was arrested Thursday in connection to the online exchange of “illegal pornographic material,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Latest News

A UNC Charlotte professor sexually exploited a minor, police say

By LaVendrick Smith And Maria David

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

October 27, 2017 1:09 PM

A UNC Charlotte professor was arrested Thursday in connection to an online exchange of “illegal pornographic material,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

Robert Herman-Smith, 55, faces several charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Department of Homeland Security began an investigation in June into the exchange of porn on the internet, according to the report.

Herman-Smith
Robert Herman-Smith, 55, faces multiple counts for second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Mecklenburg-County Jail

The investigation led to Herman-Smith’s home in Matthews, and police executed a search warrant of the home Thursday, the report said. The report didn’t provide details on what was discovered in Herman-Smith’s home.

He was arrested shortly before midnight Thursday, and charged with multiple counts of second- and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Herman-Smith is currently listed as an associate professor in UNC Charlotte’s School of Social Work, and joined the school in 2008, according to his faculty website. His research focuses on early childhood mental health, according to the website.

The university is aware of Herman-Smith’s arrest and is currently reviewing the charges, university spokeswoman Buffie Stephens said in an email. Smith is immediately suspended from the university.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Father sobs as he watches video of daughter's fall from high perch on playground

    The footage was captured by a security camera while the little girl was in the care of Bright Beginnings Preschool in Myrtle Beach.

Father sobs as he watches video of daughter's fall from high perch on playground

Father sobs as he watches video of daughter's fall from high perch on playground 0:41

Father sobs as he watches video of daughter's fall from high perch on playground
Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement
Two-headed sea turtles hatch in the Cayman Islands 0:16

Two-headed sea turtles hatch in the Cayman Islands

View More Video