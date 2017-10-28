More Videos

Gamecock Walk: USC vs Vanderbilt 0:57

Gamecock Walk: USC vs Vanderbilt

Pause
SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:28

SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll 2:26

Postgame reaction from Lexington's win over White Knoll

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 1:57

Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance 0:39

Look: Bird's eye view of USC's new '2001' entrance

  • Halloween at Clinton Sease Farm

    The fall season at Clinton Sease Farm includes a variety of family fun Halloween activites including corn mazes, games, a playground, a pumpkin patch and a hay ride. There's also a Haunted House for braver adults.

Halloween at Clinton Sease Farm

The fall season at Clinton Sease Farm includes a variety of family fun Halloween activites including corn mazes, games, a playground, a pumpkin patch and a hay ride. There's also a Haunted House for braver adults.
online@thestate.com
SC moped drivers are in for changes in 2018

Latest News

SC moped drivers are in for changes in 2018

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a moped bill into law in May 2017. While the law won't go into effect until late 2018 due to backlog because of the Real-IDs, moped drivers should start brushing up on the new restrictions now.

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

Latest News

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

A woman led Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to safely stop the vehicle. When police approached the vehicle, they found two young children — ages 5 and 8 — in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the mother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. She's been arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Neither child was injured. Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

This high school football player could barley walk. Now he's a turnover machine.

Latest News

This high school football player could barley walk. Now he's a turnover machine.

When he was 7, Storm Monroe told his parents he was going to be a college football player one day. Back then, he couldn’t have anticipated the health scares in his future. Today, Monroe is a 5-foot-10, 217-pound sophomore linebacker for Mooresville High who twice has overcome battles with a rare immune system disorder. Years later, he had surgery to repair a severe injury and developed complications that could have killed him.

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Latest News

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.