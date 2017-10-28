More Videos

  • Pickup truck crashes into hayride; injures several pre-Halloween

    Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC.

Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC. Teresa Moss Staff video
Six people were injured Saturday evening when a pickup truck crashed into a hayride at the intersection of Malphrus and Tarboro roads in Ridgleand SC. Teresa Moss Staff video

Latest News

Breaking: Hayride crash in Ridgeland; 6 transported to hospitals

By Teresa Moss And Joan McDonough

tmoss@islandpacket.com

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 28, 2017 9:40 PM

Multiple people were injured Saturday night in a crash between a pickup and a hayride at the intersection of Tarboro and Malphrus roads in Ridgeland.

Six people were transported to area hospitals — two by air, four by ambulance — according to Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesman Richard Manning Hughes. He was unable to confirm the ages or genders of the injured

Ralph Lee, a pastor from Great Swamp Baptist Church in Ridgeland, said young people and adults were on the hayride. The hayride was not affiliated with the church.

Lee said one of his church members called him to let him know of the accident. The church sits near where the accident occurred.

“It is a close knit community,” Lee said. “A lot of families and kin. People around the swamp care about one another.”

About a hundred people were on the scene at around 9:30 p.m.

Lee said some of the crowd was because the road was blocked, keeping them from returning home.

“Many of these people can’t get through, but while here, they are trying to console others that they know,” Lee said.

Stacks of hay were seen strewn in a ditch near the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and was unable to comment.

Also on the scene were Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgeland Fire Department.

Beaufort County EMS, Hardeeville Fire and Hampton County EMS stepped in to help cover the rest of Jasper County while that county’s emergency teams were on the scene of the crash.

We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to update this story throughout the night.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

