Maggots found in diaper of baby, one of 7 kids in filthy house. Two adults arrested.

A North Carolina couple were charged with felony child abuse after police found maggots in a baby’s diaper and human and animal feces and urine throughout their home.
Lexington Police arrested Michael Patrick McKnight, 24, and Jamie Leigh Hiatt, 25, and charged them with felony neglect-child abuse involving serious injury and six counts each of misdemeanor child abuse, according to a news release from the department. Each was jailed on $100,000 bail.
Responding to a welfare check of several children in the couple’s home late Friday, police found “very filthy and unhealthy living conditions,” the news release said.
Police found seven children in the home, from 1 to 6 years old. EMS took two 18-month-old twins and a 1-year-old to Lexington Medical Center for treatment. They were later taken to Brenner’s Children Hospital in Winston-Salem and were in fair condition. The 1-year-old has since been released and is under the care of Davidson County Social Services, police said.
Maggots were found in the diaper area of the one child, police said in the news release. The child was one of the 18-month-old twins, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. All seven children were malnourished and unclean, according to the newspaper.
