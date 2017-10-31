8 killed by New York motorist in 'cowardly act of terror'

More Videos 1:17 Halloween at Clinton Sease Farm Pause 1:13 Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians 1:16 What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia? 0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 1:51 'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 1:57 Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph 3:30 Frank Martin discusses exhibition win for South Carolina basketball 0:20 Bentley, Muschamp share kind words with opposition, each other after Vanderbilt win 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Multiple people dead in New York after truck strikes pedestrians New York police responded to reports of a truck driving into people on a bike path near World Trade Center. Authorities report multiple fatalities. New York police responded to reports of a truck driving into people on a bike path near World Trade Center. Authorities report multiple fatalities. AP

New York police responded to reports of a truck driving into people on a bike path near World Trade Center. Authorities report multiple fatalities. AP