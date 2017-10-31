Anyone with information on the suspect pictured here is asked to call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
Have you seen this accused ‘Peeping Tom’? Police need your help

By Emily Weaver

October 31, 2017 4:14 PM

Conway police officers are seeking the public’s help to find a man accused of filming people who recently used a men’s bathroom.

Conway police were called to the Wal-Mart at 2709 U.S. Highway 501 on Oct. 22 for a report of a “Peeping Tom,” according to a release from the Conway Police Department.

The suspect, captured in video surveillance footage outside the bathroom, was discovered filming another man in the restroom, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CPD at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

