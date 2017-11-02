More Videos

Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia? 4:18

Game preview: Can USC hang with Georgia?

Pause
Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround 2:55

Lower Richland football enjoying turnaround

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:45

Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:31

What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 3:25

'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works

  • Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar

    James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard.

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar

James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard.
James Hunt

Latest News

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

A woman led Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to safely stop the vehicle. When police approached the vehicle, they found two young children — ages 5 and 8 — in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the mother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. She's been arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Neither child was injured. Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Latest News

This high school football player could barley walk. Now he's a turnover machine.

When he was 7, Storm Monroe told his parents he was going to be a college football player one day. Back then, he couldn’t have anticipated the health scares in his future. Today, Monroe is a 5-foot-10, 217-pound sophomore linebacker for Mooresville High who twice has overcome battles with a rare immune system disorder. Years later, he had surgery to repair a severe injury and developed complications that could have killed him.

Latest News

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.