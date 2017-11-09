More Videos

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 1:37

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

Pause
SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street 1:09

Strikes and spares coming to the hottest block on Columbia's Main Street

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 2:43

Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

Why is South Carolina playing at Wofford? 1:06

Why is South Carolina playing at Wofford?

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches 0:42

Channing Tindall is impressed with Georgia coaches

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell

    S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell was arrested on charges of DUI and lying to the police after he was involved in a crash on Nov. 4. His field sobriety test was captured by a trooper's dashcam.

Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell

S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell was arrested on charges of DUI and lying to the police after he was involved in a crash on Nov. 4. His field sobriety test was captured by a trooper's dashcam.
S.C. Highway Patrol

Latest News

Halloween at Clinton Sease Farm

The fall season at Clinton Sease Farm includes a variety of family fun Halloween activites including corn mazes, games, a playground, a pumpkin patch and a hay ride. There's also a Haunted House for braver adults.

Latest News

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

A woman led Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to safely stop the vehicle. When police approached the vehicle, they found two young children — ages 5 and 8 — in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the mother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. She's been arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Neither child was injured. Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Latest News

This high school football player could barley walk. Now he's a turnover machine.

When he was 7, Storm Monroe told his parents he was going to be a college football player one day. Back then, he couldn’t have anticipated the health scares in his future. Today, Monroe is a 5-foot-10, 217-pound sophomore linebacker for Mooresville High who twice has overcome battles with a rare immune system disorder. Years later, he had surgery to repair a severe injury and developed complications that could have killed him.