Pet ashes, jewelry, other items taken during Myrtle Beach area home break-in

November 10, 2017

A 57-year-old woman told Horry County police she was missing jewelery and two urns filled with the ashes of her pets after someone broke into her apartment home Thursday morning.

Officers were called about noon to a home on Old Bryan Drive, off 33rd Avenue North, in the Myrtle Beach area in reference to the burglary.

Police were told by the woman her apartment was just broken into and several items were missing. She said two urns, which looked like jewelry boxes, but contained dogs ashes, were missing, along with jewelry, prescription medication, and a Samsung tablet device, the report says.

A witness told officers he spoke with one of the suspects who went into the woman’s home and gave police a description. He told them he saw the suspects traveling in a black Chrysler 300 with large chrome rims and tinted windows.

The victim told police she saw the same vehicle about 7:30 that morning, sitting in the apartment complex parking lot.

The victim also told officers she had outdoor surveillance video of the suspects leaving her apartment.

