Did you know there was a movie filmed in Columbia? Here's what critics are saying

On just a shoestring budget, local filmmakers David Axe and Christopher Bickel have created an “existenploitation film” that has been applauded for being entertaining with ample shock value.
Described by Bickel as a “brutally violent existential horror film,” “The Theta Girl” follows young drug-dealer Gayce Delko and the hallucinogen, theta, she peddles. Theta was supposed to be a “fun drug” that blew people’s minds, but when her best friends get methodically and brutally murdered, she decides to solve the mysterious crimes and stop the killer. The film’s tagline reads: “She brought the pills. He brought the kills.”
Besides a church scene shot in Inman, SC “The Theta Girl” was filmed entirely in Columbia. Main Street, the Nickelodeon Theatre and The Art Bar are just a few of Columbia’s famous landmarks used as backdrops.
At the world premiere in Atlanta, several moviegoers walked out following a scene depicting a violent home invasion. But those that stayed left comments online including, “Holy sh*t! Talk about a low-budget MASTERPIECE. A gory drug-induced mystery! A psychedelic B Movie thriller! Roger Corman-esque Punk cinema that’s WAY better and smarter than it should be! A++++++”
Another reviewer said that it should not only be considered one of the best independent films of 2017, but the pinnacle of low budget film making.
Indie Film magazine “Film Threat” gave the movie high marks, calling it “edgy, thoughtful, quality entertainment.”
“The Theta Girl” was written by Axe and directed by Bickel, who also shot, edited, and provided sound-design. They also served as the film’s producers under the “Barron Perter Productions” moniker. The film stars Victoria Elizabeth as “Gayce,” Shane Silman as “Brother Marcus,” and Darrelle D. Dove as “Derek.”
The film has not been rated by the MPAA, but it contains nudity, drug use, adult themes and extremely graphic violence.
“[The Theta Girl is] an exercise in sex, drugs, punk rock, brutality, gore, revenge, and self-actualization... but really it’s an art film,” said Bickel.
Run time: 98 minutes
For more information: www.facebook.com/thethetagirl
Comments