Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Douglas International Airport David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Latest News

CLT air traffic controller and 1 other accused of having weapon of mass destruction

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

November 10, 2017 9:45 PM

An air traffic controller at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and another man were arrested Friday on charges related to possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Paul George Dandan, 30, the FAA worker from Charlotte, was jailed on $45,000 bail. He was charged with acquiring, possessing and transporting a weapon of mass destruction, police said late Friday. The weapon in question was a homemade pipe bomb, authorities said. The weapon was not at the airport, WSOC-TV reported.

Paul George Damdam
Paul George Dandon
Mecklenburg County jail

Police, in conjunction with the FBI, said they arrested and charged Dandan and 39-year-old Derrick Fells of Charlotte, who is accused of making the bomb.

Derrick Fells (2)
Derrick Fells
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

Police said Fells told them he made the bomb to use against a neighbor with whom he’d been feuding, then changed his mind and gave the pipe bomb to Dandan, a full-time FAA employee at the airport.

The airport said Dandan had access only to the off-site air traffic control tower and not to the restricted areas of the terminal or ramp. “He did not have access to any aircraft at the airport,” the airport stated. The FAA said it has terminated Dandan’s access to the facility and is cooperating with law enforcement.

.

Fells was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and three counts of manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction.

The charges stemmed from a 911 call on Nov. 3 reporting that someone had a homemade explosive device in the 300 block of Minitree Lane, police said late Friday. That’s about 10 minutes north of the airport. CMPD’s bomb squad confirmed the device was a homemade pipe bomb.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

More Videos

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Pause
Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 0:55

Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges.

Dutch Fork football pulls away from West Florence 2:14

Dutch Fork football pulls away from West Florence

Gamecocks get ready for Maryland 0:51

Gamecocks get ready for Maryland

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

Frank Booker, Chris Silva recap USC’s win over Wofford 3:58

Frank Booker, Chris Silva recap USC’s win over Wofford

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Gamecocks unveil national championship banner 0:50

Gamecocks unveil national championship banner

Gamecocks get the jitters out playing at home 2:24

Gamecocks get the jitters out playing at home

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane?

    TSA officials demonstrate what parts of Thanksgiving dinner can fly and how you should package them.

Can you take your Thanksgiving turkey on a plane?

TSA officials demonstrate what parts of Thanksgiving dinner can fly and how you should package them.

Tony Bizjak Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

Pause
Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 0:55

Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges.

Dutch Fork football pulls away from West Florence 2:14

Dutch Fork football pulls away from West Florence

Gamecocks get ready for Maryland 0:51

Gamecocks get ready for Maryland

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

Frank Booker, Chris Silva recap USC’s win over Wofford 3:58

Frank Booker, Chris Silva recap USC’s win over Wofford

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 3:37

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Gamecocks unveil national championship banner 0:50

Gamecocks unveil national championship banner

Gamecocks get the jitters out playing at home 2:24

Gamecocks get the jitters out playing at home

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

    USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported.

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

View More Video