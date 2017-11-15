Former NFL player’s prison release nears, and the son he wanted dead will be waiting

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:04 Sights and sounds from Gamecocks baseball opening day Pause 2:34 Students recount mass shooting at Florida high school 1:47 Blue Ribbon Taxi survives Jim Crow, celebrates 90 years in business 0:40 First look of renovation plans for SC Confederate Relic Room display 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school in South Florida 1:09 3 competitive flights out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport 1:38 Captain Telegram is sneaky and always completes his Valentine's mission 0:58 Is love in the air for NC Zoo's polar bear couple? 0:41 5 things to know about Airport High School 0:35 'I never used my office for personal gain': Former S.C. Rep. after sentencing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

