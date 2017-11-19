He found a check for $1,500 on the ground and made a quick choice

A Burton area man spotted a check for $1,500 on the ground outside of a Parker’s Saturday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
He found the check in the parking lot of the Savannah Highway Parker’s near Shell Point around 8:30 a.m., according to the report. The name on the check wasn’t familiar to him, so he turned it in to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office right away.
A deputy tracked down the lost check’s rightful owner and returned it to him at his Seabrook home, according to the report. He had already canceled the check by that time, but the man who found it did the decent thing and helped it get back where it belonged.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
