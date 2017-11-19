Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Latest News

He found a check for $1,500 on the ground and made a quick choice

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 19, 2017 08:07 PM

A Burton area man spotted a check for $1,500 on the ground outside of a Parker’s Saturday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

He found the check in the parking lot of the Savannah Highway Parker’s near Shell Point around 8:30 a.m., according to the report. The name on the check wasn’t familiar to him, so he turned it in to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office right away.

A deputy tracked down the lost check’s rightful owner and returned it to him at his Seabrook home, according to the report. He had already canceled the check by that time, but the man who found it did the decent thing and helped it get back where it belonged.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A.C. Flora Cheerleaders at state finals

    A.C. Flora High School cheerleaders compete in the Competitive Cheer State Finals at Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 18, 2017. (Video by Rob Thompson/The State)

A.C. Flora Cheerleaders at state finals

A.C. Flora Cheerleaders at state finals 3:06

A.C. Flora Cheerleaders at state finals
Chapin Cheerleaders in state finals 3:26

Chapin Cheerleaders in state finals
Watch encounter of 86-year-old who was stunned by Kingstree Police. 17:06

Watch encounter of 86-year-old who was stunned by Kingstree Police.

View More Video