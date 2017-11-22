6 reasons to leave the house on a cold Columbia day

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but don’t let that stop you from taking full advantage of Columbia’s cold comforts that are just on the other side of your doorstep. From borrowing books to drinking fine wine, stave off those winter blues with a few of these activities.
Explore the Richland Library
With the increasing cost of cable and streaming services, and the F.C.C. possibly rescinding net neutrality rules, now is a good time to get acquainted with what your local library offers. With DVDs, CDs and audio books in addition to your hardback classics, your local branch of the Richland Library is just a short drive away. If you’re near the main Richland Library on Assembly, you can check out all the major renovations it’s undergone.
Take an art class
Just because it’s dreary outside doesn’t mean your activities have to be. Studio Cellar on Lady Street or Grapes & Gallery on Taylor Street offer classes to instruct you through each layer of creating a painting until your blank canvas is a work of art. There are similar businesses in Lexington as well as on Harbison. The average price per session is $35, but what’s better? All these places serve beer and wine.
Visit a museum
The South Carolina State Museum or the Columbia Museum of Art are just two examples of good ways to spend an otherwise dreary day. Columbia’s Museum of Art has featured works from the likes of Henry Matisse, Salvador Dali and Georgia O’Keeffe. On the other hand, SCSM is known for its national traveling exhibits, state of the art planetarium and collections that include American made telescopes and astronomical equipment. Take the kids to EdVenture or McKissick on USC’s Horseshoe, featuring local and national exhibits. In total, there are nine museums nearby to keep your mind off the weather and on art, history and culture.
Catch an indie movie
What’s better than going to the movies on a rainy day? Going to the Nickelodeon Theatre on Main Street. You can find downtown parking more easily on a wet day, and the Nickelodeon Theatre’s film selection ranges from avant garde to just short of main stream. There’s an old school meets new school design, replete with a colorful marquee and vintage vibe, complimented by the newly renovated theaters that feature plush seating and ample leg room. As an added bonus, you can enjoy your popcorn and red vines with a beer or glass of wine.
Sip soup at Columbia’s best eateries
A bowl of delicious homemade soup might be just what you need on a chilly day, but who has the time or energy for all the ingredients, prep work and clean up involved? Places like Linda’s Deli at the Other Store in Forest Acres, No Name Deli on Marion street or Crave Artisan Specialty Market on Millwood are three very good examples of soups made locally from scratch. Don’t forget Menkoi Ramen House and Pho Viet! You can’t go wrong with soup in Columbia, some of them even have their own personalities!
Warm your hands with hot java
You say cold weather, we say time for coffee! You can get both at local shops like Drip, located in Five Points and Main street, Indah Coffee located on Sumter street or The Wired Goat with locations in Chapin or the Vista. All three businesses specialize in sourcing coffee beans domestically and internationally for local roasting. They also have excellent pastries, sandwiches and all manner of tasty treats in between and are well worth the trip, rain or shine!
