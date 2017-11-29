The best opening night one-liners from SC's newest reality star

Love it or hate it, MTV’s “Floribama Shore” made its debut on Monday, November 27, and South Carolina native Codi Butts has already left his mark... through one liners. Butts joined seven other cast members in the premiere, which drew just under 1 million viewers and because the network’s highest rated new series premiere in over three years. The second episode debuted immediately after the first, retaining 93% of the premiere’s audience.
Butts, 25, from Westminster, SC opened the first episode with the monologue: “I bar tend at an old people’s bar. I am a legal adviser, accountant, marriage adviser... and I don’t even have a degree. I want to hang out with people my own age and have the best summer ever!”
And if you can glean anything from his interviews and interactions with the cast so far, he’s well on his way. Here are some of his better, more quotable moments, in order:
Ep. 1: “eat, pray, party!”
Never miss a local story.
“I am the epitome of southern because when I go out I like to look good: collars popped, I like to match, I like to coordinate. But I also can get down and get dirty.”
“Listen, I’m from South Carolina. We have bars and we have liquor stores. [Newbies, in Panama City Beach] is a bar and a liquor store. This is what I’m talking about. This is what I came down here for.”
“My mind is just blown right now. I’m ready to twerk something, dance on some ladies...”
“How drunk do you have to be to pee pee in somebody else’s bed, and then you’re sitting there laying in the pee pee bed.”
“Watch your eyebrows.”
“Try it out. Hell, try everybody. This’ll be the best piece of pie you’ll ever have sweetheart.”
“Can somebody wipe me down?”
“I look like an idiot”
Ep. 2 - “plunger envy”
“Have you ever seen The Incredible Hulk try to dance? Its so awkward looking.”
“If Kortni’s going to act a fool like this every night, this is going to be one long ass summer.”
“I’m sweaty and I’m nasty. Feel my shirt.”
“Look how crusty your heel is. Its hard like a rock.”
“I get it. I understand. You got a great body. You got the abs, the muscles...you look like a body builder. But, damn, get your muscles to work and lift some heavy (stuff). Use those muscles to sweep some stuff off.”
“They’re both coming in with strong winds and no blows. Oh well. I was hoping for a good country ass whoppin.”
[At Club La Vela] “Its jumping, its lit, everybody in here’s having a good time and I want to be one of those people.”
“You’re being THOT-ish”
“Floribama Shore” airs 10 p.m. Monday nights on MTV
Comments