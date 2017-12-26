Latest News

Lil Wayne, ZZ Top and Captain Telegram: Our favorite entertainment stories of 2017

By Dwaun Sellers

dsellers@thestate.com

December 26, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

lil wayne

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Colonial Life Arena reinstates refunds for Lil Wayne concert

Lil Wayne caused a publicity maelstrom when he refused to pass through security at Colonial Life Arena for the “Fall Ball.” As concert goers petitioned for refunds, promoters sued the venue to stop issuing them. After two months of back-and-forth a final judgment was made.

Captain Telegram just disappeared from Columbia airwaves. What happened?

Beloved local celebrity Captain Telegram was let go from his gig at 107.5 “The Game” sports radio after ten years of delivering tips on traffic go rounds and saving people’s time (and a few lives). This is his side of the story.

IMG_ZZTop_2_1_UFAB3537_L284967931
ZZ Top guitarist Dusty Hill
Winslow Townson/Invision/AP Winslow Townson

This is why ZZ Top canceled Columbia show

This was the second time ZZ Top canceled on Columbia in less than three years. What was the excuse this time? A pretty good one.

Cheryl_Guy_AD_01-12-17_SN7444
Westwood High School’s Cheryl Guy with ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek
Jeopardy

Richland 2 principal is ‘Jeopardy!’ champion

It took her 30 years, but Westwood High Principal Cheryl Guy finally made it onto ‘Jeopardy!’ 100 of her closest friends, family and colleagues watched with her. Did she win? Lets just say it was “Biblical.”

IMG_columbia_skyline_7_1_4ECI57VB_L346857254
Columbia’s skyline
staff photo

10 tips for living like a local in Columbia

How to correctly pronounce “Huger” and “Gervais,” bracing for football tailgating and the always inconvenient trains that bring traffic to a standstill are just three of the insider tips shared here. Let’s find out just how well you know Columbia.

eclipse
People view the eclipse at the South Carolina State Museum where 4000 people are gathered to view the Total Solar Eclipse.
Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Crowds descend on Columbia for total solar eclipse

Complete coverage of the total solar eclipse that crossed the United States and blacked out Columbia. Hundreds of thousands of tourists came to witness the occurrence and shared their experience with the us.

IMG_libertylake_2_1_SRBVJGJ6_L330554884
Liberty on the Lake
staff photo

11 picture-perfect dining patios in and around Columbia

From Lexington to the Vista and Five Points, the Midlands has some great restaurants with even greater views. This list is the great bars and restaurants that fit the bill for breathtaking backdrops.

IMG_iStock_father_chiild_2_1_0C8F6MM3_L231372274
Nadezhda1906 - Getty Images/iStockphoto

50 things to do in South Carolina before you die

A comprehensive guide to 50 things you must do in the Palmetto State before you head off to that “great, big crescent moon in the sky.”

Gary_Goodman0315
Gary Goodman takes one last ride over the SC State Fair
Tim Dominick

Meet me at the rocket one last time: SC State Fair’s GM retires after 33 years

Gary Goodman takes you on an upbeat trip down memory lane before he retires as the general manager of the SC State Fair. Returning someone’s false teeth and watching James Brown perform only after his manager counted every dollar are just two of the memories he shared from his three decades.

Sherry--secondary
Sherry Thrift Bradshaw won the Miss South Carolina crown in 1985. She is now married with three children and has published two books.
provided photo

Former Miss South Carolina winners dish on life then and now

Five former Miss South Carolina winners share what it was like to win and what they’ve done since their time under the crown. It’s a royal “where are they now?”

Holy cow, Batman! This S.C. doctor builds Batmobiles!

Dr. Phillip Latham has built not one, but two Batmobiles, as well as a few other pet projects that include a “Back to the Future”-style DeLorean. The publicity-shy dermatologist and flight surgeon for McEntire Joint National Guard Base opens up about his past time.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children

    Former USC star Marcus Lattimore partnered with State Sen. Katrina Shealy and her foundation, Katrina's Kids, to give foster children $200 for Christmas to spend at Walmart.

Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children

Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children 2:00

Former USC star Marcus Lattimore brings joy of Christmas to foster children

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill 2:57

Trump celebrates GOP tax bill
When Hilton Head teen is distressed, service dog is trained to cuddle with her 0:35

When Hilton Head teen is distressed, service dog is trained to cuddle with her

View More Video