Lil Wayne, ZZ Top and Captain Telegram: Our favorite entertainment stories of 2017

Colonial Life Arena reinstates refunds for Lil Wayne concert
Lil Wayne caused a publicity maelstrom when he refused to pass through security at Colonial Life Arena for the “Fall Ball.” As concert goers petitioned for refunds, promoters sued the venue to stop issuing them. After two months of back-and-forth a final judgment was made.
Captain Telegram just disappeared from Columbia airwaves. What happened?
Beloved local celebrity Captain Telegram was let go from his gig at 107.5 “The Game” sports radio after ten years of delivering tips on traffic go rounds and saving people’s time (and a few lives). This is his side of the story.
This is why ZZ Top canceled Columbia show
This was the second time ZZ Top canceled on Columbia in less than three years. What was the excuse this time? A pretty good one.
Richland 2 principal is ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
It took her 30 years, but Westwood High Principal Cheryl Guy finally made it onto ‘Jeopardy!’ 100 of her closest friends, family and colleagues watched with her. Did she win? Lets just say it was “Biblical.”
10 tips for living like a local in Columbia
How to correctly pronounce “Huger” and “Gervais,” bracing for football tailgating and the always inconvenient trains that bring traffic to a standstill are just three of the insider tips shared here. Let’s find out just how well you know Columbia.
Crowds descend on Columbia for total solar eclipse
Complete coverage of the total solar eclipse that crossed the United States and blacked out Columbia. Hundreds of thousands of tourists came to witness the occurrence and shared their experience with the us.
11 picture-perfect dining patios in and around Columbia
From Lexington to the Vista and Five Points, the Midlands has some great restaurants with even greater views. This list is the great bars and restaurants that fit the bill for breathtaking backdrops.
50 things to do in South Carolina before you die
A comprehensive guide to 50 things you must do in the Palmetto State before you head off to that “great, big crescent moon in the sky.”
Meet me at the rocket one last time: SC State Fair’s GM retires after 33 years
Gary Goodman takes you on an upbeat trip down memory lane before he retires as the general manager of the SC State Fair. Returning someone’s false teeth and watching James Brown perform only after his manager counted every dollar are just two of the memories he shared from his three decades.
Former Miss South Carolina winners dish on life then and now
Five former Miss South Carolina winners share what it was like to win and what they’ve done since their time under the crown. It’s a royal “where are they now?”
Holy cow, Batman! This S.C. doctor builds Batmobiles!
Dr. Phillip Latham has built not one, but two Batmobiles, as well as a few other pet projects that include a “Back to the Future”-style DeLorean. The publicity-shy dermatologist and flight surgeon for McEntire Joint National Guard Base opens up about his past time.
