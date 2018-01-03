SCANA sale: How SC leaders are reacting to utility company shakeup

South Carolina leaders said there is still more to be resolved in a multibillion-dollar deal that Virginia-based Dominion Energy said will cut the state’s electric rates for power customers amid SCANA’s failed nuclear expansion project.

On Wednesday, Dominion announced it will acquire SCANA in a $14.6 billion deal and has offered $1.3 billion in refunds to S.C. power customers.

Dominion pledged immediate cash payments of about $1,000 per household to customers of SCANA’s Cayce-based utility, SCE&G. The company also promised to cut electric rates by $7 per month and put a quicker stop to any continuing charges for SCANA’s project in Fairfield County.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal leaves SCANA as a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion.

Here is how South Carolina leaders are reacting:

Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are making progress. Under the proposed agreement between SCANA and Dominion Energy, SCE&G ratepayers will get most of the money back they paid for the nuclear reactors and will no longer face paying billions for this nuclear collapse. But this doesn't resolve the issue. Over seven hundred thousand electric cooperative customers face the prospect of having their power bills sky rocket for decades to pay off Santee Cooper's $4 billion in debt from this. The only way to resolve this travesty is to sell Santee Cooper. There is more work to be done, but today, we are headed in the right direction.”

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis

“There is a great deal of work to be done on this proposed transaction before SC should "jump on this bandwagon." This deal must clear the state regulators who must understand the true implications of this purchase, not just the headlines. Splashy numbers and golden promises may not satisfy the needs of South Carolina.”

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, who co-chaired state Senate investigative committee on V.C. Summer

“This is a better deal for customers than anything that SCE&G has proposed so far. We’ve just seen the bullet points so far. We need to see the specific details.”

Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, who co-chaired state Senate investigative committee on V.C. Summer

“The ratepayers are going to get money back, which is a huge plus. They are going to maintain a South Carolina headquarters, which is clearly important. Those people that committed their lives to that company and built it are going to be taken care of, which is important.”

State Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg

“I will not let Dominion Energy deliver the second kick of the mule to SC ratepayers. This only confirms that BLRA must die.”

State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, who chaired a special House committee that investigated the nuclear debacle

“It is imperative that the ratepayer be put first and foremost,” McCoy wrote. “This sale will obviously have an impact on the legislation we have been working on for months. I will continue to study the details of this deal over the next few days.”

State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland

Finlay called Dominion’s bid an “interesting proposal” but said lawmakers’ job is to make sure customers aren’t paying for nuclear reactors that won’t be built.

“That forces us to ask additional questions: What are the ratepayers paying, and what are they getting for what they’re paying?”

State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-Lexington, who sat on the House V.C. Summer committee

“We’ve been duped by glossy corporate paperwork before, so it will take some time to read all of their filings. This looks like it’s a better deal for South Carolinians, but is it the best deal for South Carolinians?”

State Rep. Gary Clary, R-Pickens

“Yep, the devil is always in the details. We have to ensure the General Assembly doesn’t make another mistake in 2018 like the whopper in 2007. #BLRA (Base Load Review Act) Speed is not always a good thing. Take a breath and study the deal.”

‘Significant benefits’

The heads of Dominion Energy and SCANA expressed confidence in the deal.

Dominion Energy chief executive Thomas Farrell

“We believe this merger will provide significant benefits to SCE&G’s customers, SCANA’s shareholders and the communities SCANA serves. It would lock in significant and immediate savings for SCE&G customers – including what we believe is the largest utility customer cash refund in history – and guarantee a rapidly declining impact from the V.C. Summer project.”

“We will seek the approval of the Public Service Commission of South Carolina for the immediate customer payments, rate refunds over time and other conditions related to resolution of the V.C. Summer Units 2 and 3 situation. We believe it is in the best interests of all parties to reach an agreement on this critical issue. Having certainty on this issue can act as a catalyst for economic development and it is essential for the Dominion Energy-SCANA merger to move forward. The availability, reliability and cost of energy are often the deciding factors when businesses consider investing – and we want businesses to have every reason to continue investing in SCANA’s communities.”

SCANA chief executive Jimmy Addison

“Dominion Energy is a strong, well-regarded company in the utility industry and its commitment to customers and communities aligns well with our values. Joining with Dominion Energy strengthens our company and provides resources that will enable us to once again focus on our core operations and best serve our customers.”

Mike Couick, chief executive of the Electric Cooperatives of S.C.

Couick said the state’s 20 electric cooperatives want to learn how the deal will affect their positive working relationship with SCE&G.

“How do we get similar ratepayer relief out of Santee Cooper?”