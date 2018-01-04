Latest News

Jimmy Buffett tour coming to South Carolina

By Dwaun Sellers

dsellers@thestate.com

January 04, 2018 02:56 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Good news, Parrotheads! Jimmy Buffett, 71, announced that he and the Coral Reefer Band are embarking on the “I Don’t Know” tour and stopping in North Charleston to perform on April 6 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 for the famed “Margaritaville” crooner. Buyers are restricted to eight tickets per customer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to North Charleston Coliseum,” coliseum general manager Frank Lapsley said to the Post and Courier.

Other popular songs you might know by Buffett include “Come Monday,” “Cheesburger in Paradise” and “Volcano.”

Can’t make it to North Charleston? He’ll be in Charlotte the next night, April 7, to play at the PNC Music Pavillion.

Want to go?

For ticket information, visit: www.jimmybuffett.ticketmagic.com.

