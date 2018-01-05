SC: So you think you can sing? Here’s how you can land a major gig in NYC

Van and Bettie Edwards, co-directors of the Metropolitan Opera Company of New York auditions, congratulate Gabriella Sams, one of the 2017 local winners. Sams went on to compete in the south east regionals and won one of the encouragement awards.
So you think you can sing? Here's how you can land a major gig in NYC

By Dwaun Sellers

January 05, 2018 04:14 PM

Get ready to warm up those pipes, Columbia! The Metropolitan Opera Company of New York is hosting auditions for young, aspiring opera singers on Saturday, Jan. 27. Three professional judges provided by the Metropolitan Opera will put some of the country (and world’s) best up-and-coming operatic voices to the test for a chance to work in New York City and compete for $15,000 in cash.

In past years, close to 1,500 singers between the ages of 20 and 30 have sounded off against one another until three outstanding hopefuls were chosen to compete in the southeastern regional auditions in Atlanta. This year, each local winner will receive $1,200, and one winner in Atlanta will receive $7,000 and intensive training at the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York before the semi-final concert and the Grand National Finals.

The finals are held in the Metropolitan Opera House in New York in March with the full Metropolitan Opera orchestra accompanying the singers. Representatives of opera houses from throughout the world will be in attendance. The winner of the Grand National competition will receive $15,000 and the chance of a lifetime: a career as an opera singer.

Renee Flemming, Deborah Voight and South Carolina’s own counter-tenor David Daniels are three previous winners who have gone on to achieve world-wide success.

The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions celebrates its 6th5 annual audition program, the largest and longest running singing competition in America. This event is free and open to the public.

The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions will be held at the R. Wright Spears Center for the Arts at Columbia College on Saturday, Jan. 27 beginning at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Columbia College is located at, 1301 Columbia College Dr.

