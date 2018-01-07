‘I just felt like running.’ A real-life Forrest Gump comes to South Carolina

More Videos 0:54 Take a look at the Gamecocks' win over Vanderbilt Pause 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:58 What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene 1:06 Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths 1:12 How USC's offense could look different under Bryan McClendon 1:08 Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers 2:30 Sweat, cheers and tears: The best USC sports moments of 2017 1:39 Marcquise Reed, Gabe DeVoe recap Clemson’s win over Louisville 1:45 Evan Hinson brings toughness to Gamecocks lineup Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here. Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here. Delayna Earley Staff video

Robert Pope, from Liverpool, England, is on the last leg of his cross country run in which he is following the exact same route that Forrest Gump did in the movie. He began the last leg of his journey in Beaufort this weekend, but check out what he did while he was here. Delayna Earley Staff video