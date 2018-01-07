Accused SC shoplifter tried to swallow meth as he was being arrested

York police tackled a shoplifting suspect Wednesday who they say tried to swallow a baggie of meth as he was being charged with stealing items from a Walmart store.
Trampus Keith Faile, 41, of York, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and destroying, altering or concealing evidence, according to York Police Department Capt. Brian Trail.
Faile also is charged with shoplifting and trespassing, because he had been banned from the store, police reports show.
Officers were at the store on East Liberty Street in York around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, doing a walk through, when a manager told them Faile was sitting on the floor in the back of the store.
Never miss a local story.
Officers found packages of socks in Faile’s front pockets, with the bar codes removed, an incident report shows.
Officers also found other items in Faile’s possession that they believe were taken from the store, including $80 worth of hunting equipment, gun swivels, two markers and a camouflage backpack. Police also found an unopened “can of dip” chewing tobacco, police said.
During a search, the police report says, Faile tried to swallow a baggie that he took from his pocket, but officers took him to the ground and “had him spit out the baggie.”
Faile was detained before the bag could be swallowed, officers said.
Faile was out of custody on $25,000 bond for other drug charges at the time he was arrested Wednesday, court records show
Faile remains in the York County jail without bond, jail records show.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments