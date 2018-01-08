The latest fitness craze is headed to Columbia

Are you still straddling the fence on what New Year’s resolution workout you should try in the 2018? While there are quite a few new options to choose from (including goat yoga, which apparently is a thing), none have moves like the “booty drop,” “tippy toe walks” and gravity-defying leaps and bounds like the “superman” and the “spider-man.”
That’s because none of those workouts are bungee yoga, the latest craze to combine yoga, resistance training and low impact, but high intensity, cardio.
Angela Yong Sellers, owner of Fit Columbia in Five Points, is bringing the springy exercise to Columbia in February. Sellers says she will begin training a few close friends and colleagues throughout January. She will use that time to also work out any kinks before the first class is offered, and to also work on promotional materials.
Sellers says she bought the same equipment used in this segment of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”
In the clip Crunch fitness director Kendell Hogan demonstrates the aforementioned workouts, noting the exercises is “all about core, all about cardio, all about fun.”
For updates on the class, visit: www.fitcolumbia.com
