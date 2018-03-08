Legislature approves year-round daylight saving time — but it’s not a done deal yet

After hours of divisive debate over guns, schools and freedom, the Florida Senate spent less than a minute Tuesday and voted on something they all could agree on: daylight.

The Senate voted 33-2 to send a bill to Gov. Rick Scott to ask the U.S. Congress to decide whether Florida should be a state that enjoys daylight saving time year-round. It was passed by the House on Feb. 14, 103-11.

Under the plan, HB 1013, called the “Sunshine Protection Act,” the state would ask Congress to pass a law to let the Sunshine State move from standard time to daylight saving time (when you set your clocks ahead one hour) year-round. Daylight time runs from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November and is set to start this Sunday, March 11, and end Nov. 4.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Mom sings to her terminally ill son Pause 104 Why Five Points neighbors feel like ‘First Responders’ 70 Papa Jazz still a hit in Five Points 55 Take a look at Five Points transformation from day to night 134 How are Columbia police working to change Five Points' violent reputation? 118 Experience the drunken party scene in Columbia's Five Points 92 What did he say? Hear the best Frank Martin quotes from this season 508 Leaked video shows white NC police beating, tasering black man for jaywalking 124 How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume 75 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time. Sohail Al-Jamea and Amy Chance / McClatchy

If approved, Florida would join two other states that have exempted themselves from the 1966 law that set a uniform time for all time zones across the country. Hawaii and most of Arizona are on standard time year-round.

Under federal law, the U.S. Department of Transportation is charged with setting time zones but allows states to exempt themselves from daylight saving time, if Congress approves. The practical impact of that change would mean that on the winter solstice — that’s the day in the Northern Hemisphere with the least amount of daylight — sunrise in Florida would be at about 8 a.m. and sunset would be at about 6:30 p.m. instead of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. like it is now.

Senate sponsor Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, has said he got the idea after walking into his local barbershop last fall, shortly after the clocks changed from daylight saving to standard time.

“One of the barbers had young children and it had such a negative impact every time they set their clocks back [that they had trouble] getting their kids up for school,” he told the Senate Community Affairs Committee meeting last month.

So he filed the bill and the idea has “turned into something I’ve never seen happen,” he said. Informal polls Steube and others have conducted show enormous public support for the idea, he said.

“I’ve heard from mayors across the state that it’s going to save them money because they don’t have to light their softball fields at night,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many people have come up to me who have said even my high school age kid, it’s hard to get him up in the morning when we fall back the clocks.”

People in the tourism industry also complained that as the days got darker in standard time. “They can’t keep their shops open,” he said.

Reps. Jeannette Nunez, R-Miami, sponsor of the House version of the bill predicted that the time change would boost the economy, save energy, improve road and public safety, and reduce crime due to the fact there is more sunlight in the evening hours.

Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers, another House sponsor, predicted it will improve mental health and simplify life.

“This is the first great step to putting more sunshine in our lives,” she said. “How many times have you gotten home from work in the winter time and you’d like to throw the football, dip a line in, or go out to dinner with your spouse? This will give people the opportunity to have more quality time when its nicest in Florida.”