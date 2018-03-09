Want to be a shrimper for a day? Book SC’s ‘coolest place to rest your head’

If chain hotels are just too ordinary, Booking.com has a list you’ll want to check out.
The travel website has selected 50 of the “coolest places to rest your head” for it’s Book the U.S. List — one place in each state — and a Port Royal shrimp boat came out on top for South Carolina.
The listing, which is called “Beaufort Shrimp Boat” on the website and lists the 11th Street Dock in Port Royal as its address, offers visitors a chance to step into the life of a Lowcountry shrimper for one night aboard the Kathey Dean.
It is indeed a working shrimp boat, so there are limited dates when the room on board is available for guests.
Currently, nights are available only April 15-22 because, after that, the owner of the vessel will be prepping for shrimping season, according to a spokesman for the website.
For $587.50, which is the price of the room plus taxes and fees, guests will be taken for a sunset ride in their floating accommodations along the Beaufort waterfront. Crew members will “show you the ropes on how they live and work during shrimping season,” the listing says.
After a few hours on the water, the boat will head back to the dock so guests can sleep. The Kathey Dean includes a kitchen, living area with a card table, a bathroom and a bedroom with two bunks.
Guests will be treated to a warm Southern-style breakfast in the morning, the listing promises.
Other spots chosen for Booking.com’s Book the U.S. List: a lighthouse in Massachusetts, a cave in New Mexico and a castle in Kentucky. Fans of the 1980s television drama “Dallas” even can book a stay at Southfork Ranch in Texas.
