High school basketball player among 4 family members beaten to death in SC home

The four family members killed Saturday in Mount Pleasant appear to have been beaten to death, according to arrest documents.
Loveqwan Matthew Shaire Scott, 22, faces four counts of murder, according to records for the Charleston County Detention Center.
When the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene at the home on the 2700 block of Atlanta Drive in Mount Pleasant just before 11 a.m. Saturday, they found two female bodies inside the home and another female body and a male body in the garage of the home, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The victims were identified by the Charleston County Coroner as 72-year-old Joseph Manigault, 69-year-old Rose Manigault, 42-year-old Kenya Manigault, and 15-year-old Faith Manigault. All are from Mount Pleasant, the Coroner’s Office said in a news release.
Never miss a local story.
Deputies said the victims appeared to have died of blunt-force trauma, according to arrest affidavits obtained by Live 5 News.
The arrest affidavit said Scott was found outside the home with what appeared to be blood on his clothes and shoes, the television station reported.
Faith Manigault was a freshman at Wando High School, according to ABC News 4.
“I cannot begin to try to explain how hard this is for all of us to comprehend. A precious soul and wonderful person is no longer with us. We were so fortunate to have Faith Manigault as part of our school community, and now we are struggling with the fact that we will not see her in our hallways and classrooms, or on the basketball court, anymore,” said a statement from Wando High Principal Sherry Eppelsheimer.
Scott had been scheduled for a bond hearing on Sunday morning. However, he refused to appear, according to Live 5 News.
Relatives of the victims who showed up for the scheduled hearing said the elder Manigaults were Scott’s grandparents who raised him, and the other two victims were his aunt and his cousin, reported The Post and Courier newspaper.
The newspaper said Scott, who played football for The Citadel and attended Coastal Carolina University, lived at the home with his grandparents, and that the two younger women were visiting.
Scott previously was arrested on drug charges and breaking and entering, according to media reports from 2016.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
Comments