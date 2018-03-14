Columbia delivery person robbed at gunpoint

Investigators from the Columbia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a pizza delivery employee Tuesday, March 13.
The crime occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the 100 block of Miriam Avenue, off Monticello Road in North Columbia.
The female victim from Domino's Pizza reported an unknown suspect threatened her with a gun and demanded her food delivery. She complied and the suspect left the scene.
The victim was not harmed during the crime.
Columbia Police officers are trying to determine if surveillance camera footage can be obtained to help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information about the crime are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Submissions can be anonymous and may lead to a reward if an arrest is made.
