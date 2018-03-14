Multiple gunshots fired at vehicle near Columbia College

Investigators from the Columbia Police Department are working to identify whoever fired multiple shots at a vehicle Tuesday night.
The incident happened at 4822 Katy Street, just off Columbia College Drive in North Columbia.
Officers found the damaged vehicle and collected evidence from the scene. It was determined that, in addition to the driver, there was at least one passenger inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
While no one suffered from a gunshot wound, EMS personnel believe the male driver may have been nicked by broken glass.
Investigators continue to determine a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the crime are urged to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. Submissions can be anonymous and may lead to a reward if an arrest is made.
