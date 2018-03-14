Suspect in Lowcountry kidnapping indicted on federal charges

Thomas Lawton Evans Jr., 37, of Boiling Springs, was charged in a three count federal indictment involving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl from Johns Island.
US Attorney Beth Drake charged Evans with one count of kidnapping involving a person under the age of 18, punishable by a minimum term of imprisonment of 20 years to life; one count of transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity, punishable by a minimum 10 years to life in prison; and one charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a person under the age of twelve, punishable by a minimum term of 30 years to life in prison.
Evans is accused of kidnapping the girl after brutally beating the child's mother in their Johns Island home on Feb. 13.
The girl was found unharmed the next day in Alabama. Evans was arrested later that night after a police chase in Mississippi.
Evans also faces state charges of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, 1st degree burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
