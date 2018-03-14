Suspect in Lowcountry kidnapping indicted on federal charges

SHARE COPY LINK Two days before Thomas Lawton Evans allegedly kidnapped a 4-year-old S.C. girl, a woman called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle outside her home near St. Stephen. Evans was identified as the driver — and the owner of the vehicle is now missing. Ashley Jean Reese 911 audio from Berkely County

