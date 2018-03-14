Forest Acres council rejects rezoning bid for mix-use development along Forest Drive

A request for rezoning property at the corner of Forest Drive and Brentwood Drive for a mix of commercial and residential use was denied by Forest Acres City Council members during the monthly Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Cason Development had submitted plans for a proposed development of the properties at 1450-1514 Brentwood Drive to be rezoned in order to be incorporated as a second parcel of an already existing Planned Development District (PDD). The existing PDD includes the MUV Fitness, South State Bank and Southern First Bank on Forest Drive.
Cason proposed that the existing rental properties be redeveloped as three commercial buildings near Forest Drive and 13 townhomes in an enclave along Brentwood. According to the proposal, there would be two 5,000-square-feet commercial buildings and one 4,000-square-feet commercial building, and the townhomes would range between 1,500 to 2,000 square feet .
During previous public rezoning hearings, Forest Acres residents voiced both support and opposition to the project . The main concerns were increased traffic and the type of businesses that might open at the location.
At the March 13 Council meeting, Forest Acres Mayor Frank Brunson said that in his 19 years on Council, he has "always spoken against corner properties in residential areas being rezoned into commercial districts."
Brunson was concerned by the intensity of the commercial aspect of the plans.
Minutes from the meeting state that Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Curt Rye said that the property needs to be redeveloped; however, he "agrees with Mayor Brunson regarding residential properties being rezoned into commercial districts."
The vote against the rezoning request was unanimous. Neither the present owners of the property nor future owners may apply for rezoning before Council for 12 months.
