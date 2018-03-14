Midlands driver suffers heart attack before crash

A man suffered cardiac arrest that caused his death before his vehicle crashed in Blythewood Tuesday afternoon.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified Gary Coates, 55, of Irmo, as the driver of the vehicle involved in an accident on Links Crossing Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m. March 13. Coates' vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy indicated that Coates suffered from a cardiac event that caused his death and there was no trauma from the vehicle incident. The death has been ruled from natural causes.
The SC Highway Patrol investigated the incident.
Comments