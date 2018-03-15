Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter to conduct active threat exercises

If you are headed towards Sumter Friday morning, there's no reason to become alarmed should you notice a large number of emergency services personnel around Shaw Air Force Base. It's all a part of an active threat exercise being conducted by Shaw's 20th Fighter Wing and local Sumter police, fire, and ambulance services. between 8 a.m. to noon on March 16.
All of the action should take place at the 20th Medical Group clinic, near Peach Orchard Rd.
During the exercise, expect increased traffic, emergency vehicles, and unusual activities, including the use of simulated munitions around the clinic. With all of this going on, the public is encouraged NOT to call 911 or emergency services UNLESS it is in response to a real world situation unrelated to the training exercise.
The goal of the active threat simulation is to build upon a relationship between Shaw Air Force Base personnel and Sumter community services, and to increase interoperability should the need arise for a collective response to incidents in the area.
Never miss a local story.
During the exercise, the clinic will not be open to patients. The base exchange pharmacy will be open for patients to fill prescriptions.
Comments