Sen. Courson's trial delayed

The public corruption trial of Sen. John Courson has been delayed. The trial was set to begin March 19 in the Richland County courthouse.
The action was foreseen as Courson’s attorney, Rose Mary Parham of Florence, had filed a motion to delay the trial to an unspecified date because she is scheduled “for an unavoidable medical procedure” the week of March 12.
“This procedure will impact ... trial preparation,” Parham wrote to S.C. Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen, who is set to preside over the trial.
“Further, undersigned counsel’s doctor has advised her that she will be unable to participate in court hearings the week of March 19,” Parham wrote.
Never miss a local story.
Prosecuting attorney 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe agreed to postponing the trial.
No new trial date has been set in the order issued by Judge Carmen Mullen. Attorneys are requested to meet with Mullen within the next 30 days.
Courson was indicted by the State Grand Jury and charged with laundering campaign funds to his personal use through his political consulting firm, Richard Quinn & Associates. He also faces charges of misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy.
This is the second time Courson’s trial has been delayed.
His case originally was scheduled to go to trial Jan. 29. But Parham won a six-week delay because she had to go through thousands of records that Pascoe’s office had turned over to her.
Comments