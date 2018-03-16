Kingston, Cortes ejected from South Carolina's first SEC game of season

Mark Kingston's SEC debut didn't last a full four innings.
The South Carolina baseball coach was ejected Friday night against Florida. Home plate umpire Scott Cline tossed Kingston in the bottom of the fourth inning.
It's Kingston's first ejection at Carolina, coming in his 18th game.
That part is true. What led to the ejection remains unclear.
Kingston emerged from the dugout during LT Tolbert's at-bat. Cline wasn't demonstrative in his decision to eject USC's coach, and Kingston barely argued. But there was the first-year USC skipper headed back to the clubhouse. Mike Current took over managing duties and freshman infielder Mason Streater took over at first base.
Both the Gators and Gamecocks were issued warnings in the first inning following Florida pitcher Brady Singer plunking USC batter TJ Hopkins.
USC sophomore Carlos Cortes was ejected from the game in the 5th inning after striking out. Cortes hit the ground with his bat before being tossed.
Florida led 5-1 in the 6th inning. Here's one account of what happened.
