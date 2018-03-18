Savannah Fire and Rescue responded to a deck collapse at Rogue Water Tap House on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Savannah at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. 14 people overall were rescued and two were seriously injured. Savannah Fire and Rescue Delayna Earley, Caitlin Turner
Savannah Fire and Rescue responded to a deck collapse at Rogue Water Tap House on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Savannah at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. 14 people overall were rescued and two were seriously injured. Savannah Fire and Rescue Delayna Earley, Caitlin Turner

Multiple injured after deck collapses at popular Savannah bar, officials say

By Teresa Moss And Caitlin Turner

tmoss@islandpacket.com

cturner@islandpacket.com

March 18, 2018 07:13 AM

Savannah Fire Rescue responded to a deck collapse at a Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bar that has resulted in two serious injuries, according to a tweet from the department.

Another tweet said the 12-foot high deck at Rogue Water Tap House collapsed on a seating area below.

Thirteen people were transported to the hospital overall, Chuck Kearns, Chief of Chatham Emergency Services. He said Six of the people were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center and the rest to St. Joseph Candler.

Kearns said he did not know how many people the deck could hold. The fire department tweeted the deck collapsed about 4:30 p.m.

Friday was the start of Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Festival. This year's festival had heightened security for . Vice President Mike Pence's visit

The fire department tweeted they are working with the bar for a "modified reopening".

The department tweeted they were responding to located at 38 MLK Blvd. Rogue Water Tap House

