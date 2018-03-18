Multiple injured after deck collapses at popular Savannah bar, officials say

SHARE COPY LINK Savannah Fire and Rescue responded to a deck collapse at Rogue Water Tap House on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Savannah at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. 14 people overall were rescued and two were seriously injured. Savannah Fire and Rescue Delayna Earley, Caitlin Turner

Savannah Fire and Rescue responded to a deck collapse at Rogue Water Tap House on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Savannah at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. 14 people overall were rescued and two were seriously injured. Savannah Fire and Rescue Delayna Earley, Caitlin Turner