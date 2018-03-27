New Gamecocks quarterbacks coach: 'I see great things happening here'

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp hired Dan Werner in January, but he began talking to him about a job long before that. The intervening time was an anxious one for Werner, the Gamecocks' first-year quarterbacks coach.
“I was really excited about the way he presented what was happening here with the recruiting, how they played last year, the fact that you have a bunch of guys coming back,” Werner said. “It didn’t take long (to accept). You could see they have playmakers here, along with a quarterback who has played. Then once I came here to visit and saw the direction of the program with the new facilities … It’s like a snowball effect. I see great things happening here.”
Werner spoke to the media last week for the first time since being hired.
“It’s been great,” he said. “I hit the ground running with recruiting and trying to learn the offense and install the stuff we wanted to do. It’s been busy but the coaches have been great, the players have been awesome, you can tell these guys have bought into what coach Muschamp wants to do.”
Werner has had a long route to Columbia. His first wife Kim died in 2009, leaving him as a single parent to children Maya and Ian. He has since remarried. Coaching has been a constant for Werner, who has worked at UNLV, Louisiana Tech, James Madison, Auburn, Murray State, Miami, Ole Miss and Alabama.
“My dad was a coach, so this is pretty much what I’ve known my whole life, so this is what I do,” he said. “I have always thought when different things have happened in my life, ‘I’m just going to get out of this,’ because it is a tough profession, but I end up coming back because I just love it. This has, basically, been my life.”
The nomadic life of coaches is always tougher on their families, Werner said.
“They’re the ones who have to come and meet new people,” he said. “I get here and there are 20 guys on the staff you are friends with right off the bat and you’re working and you don’t have much time to do anything anyway.”
One of Werner’s new friends is one of his bosses, South Carolina offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon. Working under McClendon, or anybody, was one of the only things that gave Werner pause when he was considering the job, he said.
“I’ve been a coordinator for a long time, and I haven’t worked for somebody in a long time, so I was a little leery about that, but once I met him and saw his philosophy, I felt like he and I could work together really well, and it’s been great,” Werner said.
Working under another coordinator has meant learning a new system, something Werner hadn’t had to do in a while.
“We are running the same terminology and all the same things they did last year,” he said. “A lot of the same plays I have run, but it’s just called something different. For about the last 17 years, I had run the same scheme, same verbiage and everything, and then for the last two years I ran two different ones. For an old guy like me, it’s tough to learn these things.”
