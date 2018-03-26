Jumping whales create spectacle off Myrtle Beach coast

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Great white shark spotted near Florida beach coast Pause What Brad Brownell said about Clemson's Sweet 16 loss to Kansas Here's a scary sight: Dozens of bellowing alligators in SC pond for mating season See how Richland deputies used a drone to catch an accused killer Gas station employee smiles as he gets robbed Officer hit in head during Stephon Clark protest outside Golden 1 Center What Juwan Gary likes about South Carolina and Clemson Suspect carrying baseball bat breaks into Brookland-Cayce High School Shelton Mitchell previews Kansas, discusses his playing style How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Murrells Inlet resident Troy Montenery was walking south toward Litchfield Beach when he spotted the whale and several dolphins roughly 50 yards offshore. Troy Montenery

Murrells Inlet resident Troy Montenery was walking south toward Litchfield Beach when he spotted the whale and several dolphins roughly 50 yards offshore. Troy Montenery