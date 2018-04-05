Year after Tebow, Columbia Fireflies look to carry momentum into season three

The start of the Columbia Fireflies’ season presented challenges for the organization, but not as strenuous as the previous two years.
In 2015, there was the pressure and anticipation of baseball returning to Columbia and moving into Spirit Communications Park.
Last season, the club got a two-week heads-up that former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow would be starting the year in Columbia. Tebow’s presence, plus having fan favorites such as Columbia native Gene Cone, Dash Winningham and having such promotions as Solar Eclipse at the Park, helped the Fireflies shatter the inaugural season attendance mark by more than 50,000 fans.
This year, there wasn’t that extra strain as Columbia opened the season Thursday at Spirit Communications Park against Augusta.
“This year is normal and how you start a baseball season. Our marketing folks are doing a good job and reaching people we haven’t reached before,” Fireflies general manager John Katz said. “A lot easier. We learn now where we are ahead. People are learning that opening night is the place to be in town and get them in a routine. Lot of different things.”
Katz said having Tebow, who is at Double-A Binghamton this year, on the team last season brought many people to the park that might have not come to a game otherwise. Tebow’s opening game drew reporters from ESPN and some of the New York media outlets. During the year, he made appearances on other national TV outlets including an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show, and was featured in Sports Illustrated.
The Fireflies drew more than 30,000 people in the opening series and averaged 5,230 fans with the former NFL quarterback on the team for the first half of the season. After Tebow played his final game for the Fireflies on June 25, attendance dipped some but Columbia averaged 4,773 fans, which was fifth most in the South Atlantic League.
The Fireflies set a single-game record of 9,629 on Aug. 21 during the Total Eclipse of the Park, on thea day of the total solar eclipse.
“He was a great guy and brought fans to the game. It was great he brought people, but this ballpark brings people in on their own,” Fireflies catcher/infielder Jay Jabs said. “I don’t think there will be a huge difference in fan turnout this year.”
That’s what Katz and the rest of the Fireflies’ staff are hoping for. Katz points to the involvement the club has with the community throughout the year and the fact the team hosted more than 100,000 people at the stadium in non-baseball events.
The team has a strong slate of promotional nights, including Star Wars and Harry Potter Nights, Wrestling Night, ESPN The Ocho Night and the 25thth anniversary of The Sandlot to go along with daily promotions to keep fans entertained during their stay at the ballpark.
Then, there is the comfort factor of having gone through two seasons and becoming a part ofpeople’s plans for the spring and summer in the Midlands.
“Being the new kid in town, you would think it would take a little longer to try and establish your brand. I can’t go anywhere without someone wearing a Fireflies shirt or hat. It is great to see the community really embrace this ball club,” Katz said. “We've got a lot of momentum building and we are excited for opening day to get here and continue the success we had so far.”
