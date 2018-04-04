Forget Tiger and Phil, here's who will win the 2018 Masters

The most anticipated Masters in at least a decade begins Thursday.

“I think the addition of Tiger being healthy and playing well, no matter what else happened, was probably going to make it as anticipated as any going back five, six, seven years,” 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth said.

Of course there is Tiger Woods, playing in his first Masters since 2015 and trying to win at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time since 2005. Another old guy, three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson, won this year at 47 years old. Columbia’s Dustin Johnson is still the No. 1 player in the world. Rory McIlroy recently dominated the Arnold Palmer Invitational and could complete a career slam this week, and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has won this season.

“There’s just a lot of guys playing really good golf that create story lines in general,” said Spieth, who always is a factor here. “And then when you put it at kind of the biggest stage in our sport, I think that creates that anticipation.”

But why’s no one talking about Justin Thomas. The former Alabama golfer comes into this week one the kind of run that made Johnson last year’s runaway pre-tournament favorite and with a lot of the same in-game advantages. Thomas, 24, won five times in the 2017, including his first major, and was named the PGA Tour’s player of the year. He’s won twice this year and is coming off a second-place finish in the Mexico Championship.

That’s why Thomas is our pick to earn his second major and first green jacket this week. Now, here’s the problem with that pick: he hasn’t done very well in his previous two Masters appearances, tying for 22nd last year and 39th in 2016. However, Thomas has committed himself to absorbing everything he can about the course heading into this year’s Masters, following the lead set by Spieth and caddie Michael Greller, who are famous for their homework here and have the results to back it up.

“It just requires a very strong mental week,” Thomas said. “You need to be mentally sharp. You need to not make any stupid mistakes out there. If you get in trouble, make sure you get out and take advantage of the opportunities that you have. If you know how to get around here, you don't need to be on your AA game to contend. You just need to be smart and kind of pick your way around.”

To learn his way around, Thomas has consulted some of the best. He got tips from Jack Nicklaus before coming to Augusta. This week he played a practice round with Woods and Fred Couples, who know their way around this course as well as any two players alive, and he’s even pestered Jeff Knox, the Augusta National member famous for his rounds on the course.

Knox “probably gets annoyed with me I asked him so many questions,” Thomas said.

All that information plus Thomas’ game could add up to a big win this week. Despite being 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, Thomas is eighth on the tour in driving distance, which will allow him to take short wedges into Augusta’s famous greens, and he’s fifth this year in strokes gained in the approach to the green.

Thomas is in the second group of betting favorites entering the Masters at 12-to-1 along with Johnson. Spieth and Woods are the favorites at 10-to-1. Asked this week if he considered himself a favorite, Thomas replied, “I'll trust whatever Vegas says. They’re pretty good.”

So is Thomas and everyone is going to know it when the week is complete.